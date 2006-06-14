New Project Manager Joins The<br>Jaltek Group of Companies

The Jaltek Group of Companies continues to expand its business team with the appointment of Claire Gray to the role of Projects Manager.

Jaltek Systems - the contract manufacturing arm of contract design and manufacturing company Jaltek Group, has welcomed an impressive number of highly skilled and experienced electronics industry professionals to its ranks over the past twelve months.



With 14 years' experience in the Electronics Industry, Claire Gray is the most recent addition to the team. She started her career in the industry with Radstone Technology Ltd., previously known as Plessey. "I learned about components, how to read drawings, hand soldering, machine running and programming, component forming and tinning.I basically learned the industry, gaining experience in complex advanced electronics manufacture for the military and aerospace sectors".



From 2000 until April 2005, she was with Foundation Technology; first as a Quality Systems Technician, where she managed the returns system and supported the Quality Manager, and later as a Project Manager, where her main focus was on military and aerospace electronics. Later still she worked directly with the Commercial Director, a position that gave her sales and marketing skills.



In her new role in Jaltek Systems, she will be responsible for the management of customer projects, from enquiry processing to order completion. For each project, she will liase closely with the account manager and the client to understand fully the client's business requirements. By making sure that these are communicated fully to the appropriate logistics, administrative, manufacturing and engineering people within Jaltek Systems, it will be her job to ensure synergy between all of the commercial and technical aspects of the project.



"My aim is to build and maintain very close, open and knowledgeable relationships with every customer whose projects I manage", she says, adding that her previous experience will be invaluable to her in understanding and resolving her customers' issues.



Sales Director, Steve Pittom comments on the appointment: "Our contract design and manufacturing business continues to grow, and our strategic Alliance with EMS provider NOTE AB, formed last year, has opened the doors to immense opportunities for growth. We are expanding our team accordingly, with professionals from the electronics industry who bring with them valuable skill sets that complement and enhance still further the wealth of expertise that is to be found within the company. Claire's in-depth understanding of the electronics industry is unusual in its scope; from the nuts and bolts of componentry and circuitry, through production and quality to sales and marketing. Her breadth of knowledge and her particular experience in advanced sectors such as aerospace and military will be invaluable to her in her new role and make her an ideal member of the team at Jaltek. We are delighted to have her on board"