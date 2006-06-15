UMC recognized as RoHS compliant

UMC announced that the company succellfully went throught and passed the audits associated with QC 080000 IECQ Hazardous Substance Process Management (HSPM) qualification to become the first semiconductor manufacturer to achieve HSPM certification, according to the company.

"Sustainable development and environmental protection issues have become important indexes for conducting international business," said Dr. Jackson Hu, chairman and CEO at UMC



"UMC has been very successful in practicing environmentally-friendly development and sustainable-resource utilization to achieve our goal of operating as a green enterprise. We have integrated the concept of sustainable development into our core business strategy, so that two seemingly contradictory concepts, competitive business operation and environmental protection, can be harmonized for the benefit of society", he added.



The fact that UMC passed the audits succesfully it means that the company is fully RoHS compliant and able to serve the european markets as QC 080000 IECQ HSPM is the standard that the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) Quality Assessment System for Electronic Components (IECQ) approved for Hazardous Substance Process Management in October 2005.