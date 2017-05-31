© Orbotech (illustration purpose only)

Orbotech receives order from Chinese manufacturer

Orbotech received a USD 24 million order from Xianyang CaiHong Optoelectronics Technology Co. Ltd., (CHOT), a Chinese flat panel display manufacturer and part of the China Electronics Corporation (CEC).

The Orbotech solutions ordered are for phase I of CHOT’s new Gen 8.6 fab in Xianyang, China, and are designed to support the manufacture of a monthly capacity of 60'000 panels. The solutions chosen include multiple Automated Optical Inspection (AOI), Array Testing and Array Repair systems for use in the production of LCD TV displays.



“As the demand for LCD televisions grows, Orbotech continues to deliver advanced solutions that improve manufacturing process efficiencies and support the industry’s increasingly complex technologies,” stated Mr. Edu Meytal, President of Orbotech Pacific Display. “We are honored to have been chosen by CHOT and believe that our solutions, based on our proven experience and advanced technology, will help them to rise to the forefront of the world’s display technology leaders.”



Orbotech’s bookings for its FPD products are anticipated to reach, by the end of 2Q/2017, approximately USD 300 million for the trailing 12 months.



“We are very pleased with the intensified demand for our innovative display solutions, particularly over the trailing 12 months,” said Gil Oron, Corporate Vice President and President of the FPD Division. “This increased demand for Orbotech’s LCD and OLED solutions is testament to the advanced technology of our solutions and the close cooperation with our customers which enable us to develop accurate, reliable solutions for their current and future needs.”