Kontron Unveils Industry's First Explosion-Proof Computing Display

Setting the standard for ruggedness and extreme mobile computing performance, Kontron America today announced the highest class certified computing display for the oil and gas industry,

the Triton D1.

The Triton D1 is the industry's first explosion-proof computing display that carries the Certified Class l Zone l / ATEX Zone l and electrical protection class EMC/EN61326 for maximum protection in hazardous-classified areas. Giving oil and gas industry services companies advanced computing safety, the Triton D1 also carries both the Class I, Zone I, Ex d IIB T4 and Class I, Zone l, AEx d IIB T4 certifications in the United States and Canada and the ATEX II 2 G, EEx d IIB T4 certificate

in Europe. Kontron's products are already in use by the world's leading oil and gas services companies, and the Triton product line continues the company's leadership legacy for offshore and land-based oil and gas well logging, rig floor instrumentation and mud logging applications.



Kontron innovatively designed the Triton D1 for the extreme environmental and servicing challenges encountered by the oil and gas industry. The Triton D1 features a rugged modular construction with a flameproof all-machined aluminum enclosure for the highest system reliability. The unique modular

design has easily serviceable subassembly units that greatly shorten repair time. With the Triton D1, Kontron has brought together the best combination of durability, reliability and serviceability, providing service companies with maximum uptime, as much as 95 percent.



For increased productivity, the breakthrough design incorporates a 15-inch full sunlight viewable display with EnhancedInfrared touch screen technology that features false-trigger intelligence. Kontron is the only supplier to offer this unique touch screen design that allows decoupling of the

touch screen from the LCD thereby incorporating bullet-proof glass making it the only EX explosion-proof certified screen in the industry.



Kontron is committed to taking a leadership position by exceeding the extreme environmental computing needs of the oil and gas service industry, said Norbert Hauser Vice President Marketing of Kontron. The Triton D1 demonstrates Kontron's expertise in developing superior rugged, reliable

and certified computing technology that gives service providers the highest protection available.



The Triton D1 was designed to perform in some of the harshest environments in the world withstanding operational temperatures of -40C to +50C. In addition, the fully sealed unit is designed to withstand corrosive liquids, high shock and vibration, EMI and RFI. Offering unparalleled safety,

the Triton D1 provides the utmost protection in Class l Zone l / ATEX Zone l areas where there is a high risk from explosive or flammable materials.