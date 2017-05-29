© kk wind Solutions

KK Wind Solutions with a new production facility in India

KK is currently setting up production facilities in India, more specifically in Bangalore. The company expects production to be ready in late summer this year.

"This strategic integration will enable us to significantly strengthen our presence in the Asia Pacific region,” affirms Chlinton Arendahl Nielsen, CEO of KK Wind Solutions.



With the new established KK Wind Solutions India Ltd, situated in the Peenya Industrial Area, in Bangalore, KK Group expects to be able to service its customers present at the Indian market with local production as of August 2017.



“KK Wind Solutions is strongly committed to make wind power impact on a global scale along with partners and our customers, thus we continue to seek additional opportunities to accelerate growth,” Arendahl Nielsen adds.