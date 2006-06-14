Anglia signs distribution agreement with Hirose

Anglia has announced that it has signed a UK and Ireland distribution agreement with Japanese connector manufacturer Hirose.

Hirose manufactures a wide range of connectors for applications that include automotive, digital cameras and digital video cameras, mobile phones and PDAs, notebook PCs, DVD recorders, plasma display panels, as well as a range of RF and microwave components.



"The Hirose product range is quite specialised, and they are renowned for their quality and reliability," said Anglia's CEO, Steve Rawlins. "The range is also very complementary to the rest of our portfolio - having these products on our line card will enable us to provide a full bill of materials for many of these applications."



Commented Yoshiaki Narita, General Manager of Hirose, "Anglia's balanced approach to distribution is in tune with the way we run our business, and their reputation for customer service and excellent technical support is exactly what we look for in a distributor. "