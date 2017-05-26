© ncab (illustration purposes only)

Eltek signs distribution agreement with NCAB Italy

Israeli PCB manufacturer Eltek signed an agreement with NCAB Group Italy for the distribution of Eltek’s products in Italy.

Zvika Blau, Eltek’s new director of sales, said: "We see this as an essential step in the expansion of our activities in the Italian market. This strategic agreement with a large entity such as the NCAB Group, can open additional markets and contribute to significant growth for the company."



Pascal Lequerré, Managing Director of NCAB Group Italy, added: "We see potential for increased sales in the Italian market in particular and in other European countries as Eltek's technological capabilities create marketing opportunities that didn't exist in the past".