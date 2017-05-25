Intel took first place in enterprise-grade SSD shipments

© trendforce

Global shipments of enterprise-grade SSDs for the first quarter of 2017 grew against seasonal headwinds by 3~4 percent compared with the prior quarter to reach around 6 million units, says DRAMeXchange

Samsung with its 3D-NAND SSDs is quickly catching up to Intel in shipment market share

Third-place Western Digital controls over 20 percent of the enterprise-grade SSD market owing to its acquisition of SanDisk