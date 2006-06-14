Rutronik appoints key position in European distribution

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH is consolidating the management of its international distribution activities into one key pan-European position.

In the form of Frank Rotthoff, an experienced industry insider has been appointed to the post of Sales Director Europe with effect from 1 May 2006. He is responsible for the entire distribution region spanning 23 European countries except Germany and reports directly to Thomas Rudel, Managing Director of Sales and Marketing. The management of the distribution activities within Germany remains unchanged in the hands of Manfred Machner. Rotthoff has set himself the target of substantially expanding the international business of this broadline distributor in neighbouring European countries.



As a prerequisite for this, Rutronik will be looking to forge ahead further with the strategic alignment of its international distribution organisation and the European harmonisation of its service range and structures. By doing this, Europe's top 3 distributor satisfies all the requirements for tapping into significant growth potential in future. In his career to date, Frank Rotthoff has focussed from a very early stage on international and worldwide activities, initially in the field of machine, plant and process technology and since 1989 in the semiconductor business. This was followed by many years of international management experience and responsibility in marketing with a strong emphasis on distribution with leading manufacturers of semiconductors.



"As the largest independent distributor with a European origin, recent years have seen Rutronik invest heavily in the expansion of its European distribution and marketing organisation", explains Rotthoff. "This puts us in an ideal position to support our customers throughout the area with commercial and technical expertise. Our clear commitment to Europe guarantees that our customers receive optimum service due to the different market cycles and far-reaching independence from global supply and allocation constraints. After many years of working in large corporations with non-European origins, it is precisely this set of circumstances that inspires me. With our highly motivated and professional team, we shall continue to grow in Europe and remain a reliable partner to our customers."