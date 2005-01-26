Reijo Itkonen<br>CEO Enics Electronics Production | January 26, 2005
Enics takes over assembly for ABB
Enics and ABB Automation Technologies AB, in Sweden have reached an agreement according to which Enics will take over the printed circuit board assembly for ABB Automation Technologies AB.
Enics and ABB Automation Technologies AB, in Sweden have reached an agreement according to which Enics will take over the printed circuit board assembly for ABB Automation Technologies AB, Substation Automation Products. The manufacturing unit to be taken over by Enics employs 70 people in Västerås, Sweden.
Through this transaction, Enics will do the assembly of electronic printed boards and subsystems (PCBAs) for ABB in Sweden as a long-term strategic partner who is specialized in manufacturing durable industrial electronics.
”We are proud to expand our electronics manufacturing services cooperation with ABB through this deal. The new Enics team in Västerås has proven capabilities in Industrial Electronics and clearly strengthens our global skills to fulfill even the most demanding customer requirements. We see solid business opportunities in the industrial electronics market in Sweden and now have an even better position to serve our customers there”, says Mr Reijo Itkonen, President and CEO of Enics.
”The new generation of our power transmission protection relays and terminals will be manufactured in substantially higher volumes. This requires a strong partner with special competence in manufacturing electronic boards assemblies in order to remain competitive and to maintain highest quality in the products”, says Hans Holmström, President of Power System and Substations within ABB Sweden. ”Enics is a well known supplier to ABB, which makes them well suited to manufacture PCBA’s for power transmission protection products, for which we in ABB Sweden have the global development and sales-responsibility”.
Enics takes over the manufacturing unit at Västerås, starting 1 February 2005. After this latest step, the annual turnover of Enics will be 175 million euros and the company employs altogether some 1,200 persons in Finland, Estonia, Sweden, Switzerland and China. The group is headquartered in Turgi, Switzerland.
