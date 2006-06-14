Elprint invests in in-line multilayer press

Elprint has invested in the LAUFFER Fast Cure Laminating System Model SL 80-2 from Lauffer GmbH.

The in-line multilayer press system, worth ca. 0.6 million euro, is ideally suited to the fast production of prototype PCBs. With it, Elprint becomes the first PCB manufacturer in Scandinavia to provide a fully automated in-line lamination process. The key benefits are improved multilayer quality and lower operation and maintenance costs.



"Our philosophy at Elprint is that no PCB panel shall stand still but must be always moving along the production process. Lamination has historically been a bottleneck as it used to require a batch-oriented approach. Now we have one of the first fully automated in-line lamination processes with the benefits this brings," says Helge Nilsen, CEO, Elprint AS.



With this LAUFFER system, all important process parameters such as temperature, pressure and cycle times can be adjusted independently and progressively thus allowing for optimum lamination of all common standard prepregs. In addition, the heating presses have a vacuum function for the optimum flow of prepregs. The system also meets improved requirements in areas such as impedance, dimensional stability and thickness control and, as the system is fully automated, a continuous and secure process is guaranteed. Elprint worked closely with Lauffer on the latter stages of system testing, thereby adding valuable input and ensuring that specific requirements were met.