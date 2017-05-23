© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Rohde & Schwarz acquires Motama technology

GMIT GmbH, a subsidiary of Munich-based technology group Rohde & Schwarz, has acquired the technology of Motama GmbH.

The acquisition will expand the Berlin-based company's product portfolio for interruption-free transmission of audio and video content in IP networks. Headquartered in Saarbruecken, Motama is a pioneer in the field of professional transmission via unmanaged IP networks.



Hannes Strobel, Vice President Monitoring & Headend, at Rohde & Schwarz and Managing Director of GMIT, says "RelayCaster technology represents a major expansion of our Broadcast and Media Division's current portfolio in the field of interruption-free transmission, and will impact future applications. RelayCaster gives us the benefits of a fully established product in a highly promising market."



Dr. Marco Lohse, founder and Managing Director of Motama GmbH, adds, "Our technology will make a valuable contribution to Rohde & Schwarz achieving its ambitious objectives. The structures and potential within Rohde & Schwarz offer optimal opportunities for the continued development of our products. Our customers will also benefit." The acquisition will provide Motama customers with the financial security of a well-established technology group – an important basis for long-term partnerships with an additional focus on investment security. It is very important to Rohde & Schwarz and Motama that existing customers and partners be fully supported by GMIT GmbH.



RelayCaster and other Motama products are now available from GMIT GmbH as independent product solutions. Motama technology will be integrated into the Rohde & Schwarz broadcast and media portfolio and can be used for new software solutions and cloud environments.



Dr. Marco Lohse, who established the company in 2005, will retain primary responsibility for growth and development of the product line as the Director of R&D IP Gateways at GMIT GmbH, a position he will assume effective June 1,2017.