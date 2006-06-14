Elprint nabs boss from AT&S

A well-known face in the PCB industry, Jukka-Pekka Risto joins Elprint from 1st July 2006 as its new area manager for Sweden. He comes to Elprint from Austrian company AT&S where he was managing director, AT&S Scandinavia AB.

Risto, 35, has worked in the PCB industry since the early 1990s in a variety of design, managerial and sales roles, including over 10 years at Ericsson.



When asked what attracted him to Elprint and his new role he says: "The Elprint philosophy and the potential for market growth. While the Elprint management team clearly burns for what they do and the technology they supply, the key is flexibility and focus, constantly working hard to ensure every investment is fine-tuned for the value that can be passed on to the customer. This helps create a sound and positive environment within which to work and grow."



Anders Ljunggren, Elprint vice president, sales and marketing, is equally positive: "Elprint is currently expanding its product range and capabilities in areas where Jukka-Pekka already has established expertise so the timing is great. His expertise will be of immense value to our Swedish customers right from the start."