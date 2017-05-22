© Thales Alenia Space

Angels flies with Thales' Argos Neo instrument

Thales Alenia Space, the joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), will supply the Argos Neo instrument for the nano-satellite demonstrator Angels (Argos Neo on a Generic Economical and Light Satellite).

The satellite for this French space agency CNES mission is being built by Nexeya.



Argos Neo is a miniaturized data collection instrument, developed by Thales Alenia Space as prime in conjunction with Syrlinks, a manufacturer of radio-communications and geo-location equipment, as lead subcontractor.



According to Philippe Blatt VP Navigation at Thales Alenia Space, “This solution, supported by a consortium that is fully engaged in advanced technologies and the associated products, is intended as a bridge between the past and future of the Argos system, as well as reflecting French excellence in data collection via satellite. Thales Alenia Space is very proud to be a key player in this impressive program."