Philips acquires RespirTech

Royal Philips has signed an agreement to acquire Respiratory Technologies, Inc., a US-based provider of an airway clearance solution for patients with chronic respiratory conditions, such as COPD and cystic fibrosis.

“With this transaction, we will broaden our portfolio with a proven therapy to enable patients with chronic respiratory disorders manage their condition and receive the care they need in the home,” said John Frank, Philips’ Business Leader, Sleep & Respiratory Care. “RespirTech’s vest therapy can be applied to a range of respiratory conditions and various neuromuscular diseases, where patients’ compromised abilities to cough often leads to serious respiratory complications and associated higher care costs. By helping these patients help themselves, we aim to enhance the patient’s quality of life and reduce the overall cost of care.”



RespirTech was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, US. The company employs approximately 210 employees.