Toyota completes Vanderlande acquisition

Toyota Industries has acquired Vanderlande, specialising in logistic process automation at airports and in the parcel market.

As Managing officer for TICO and the designated Chairman of Vanderlande’s Supervisory Board, Mr. Norio Wakabayashi, says, “Vanderlande complements our current offering by providing a full range of integrated automated material handling solutions. We also see a strong strategic match in our extensive sales and service networks. This acquisition creates an even stronger global coverage across almost all of the markets that have a requirement for automation.”



”Vanderlande’s CEO Remo Brunschwiler adds, “Vanderlande is pleased to be acquired by such a hugely successful, strategic partner. The financial strength behind TICO and its global presence will help our company to continue with its strategy of sustainable profitable growth.



Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Veghel, The Netherlands, Vanderlande has delivered solutions in more than 105 countries with local presence in 30 of them. The company will retain its name and corporate identity, as well as continue its operations as a standalone entity from the same locations worldwide.