electronica 2006 Finalizes Program Highlights

Messe Muenchen International, organizer of electronica 2006, today announced electronica's 2006 theme and final program. The tradeshow and conference will be held at the New Munich Trade Fair Center from November 14-17. electronica 2006 will occupy a total of 14 exhibition halls, where more than 3,000 exhibitors will demonstrate their products and services. MMI expects over 75,000 visitors.

electronica 2006's focus will be on key applications in automotive electronics, wireless technology and the all-new MicroNanoWorld Hall where the focus will be nanotechnology. For the third time, Embedded Systems joins electronica as both an exhibition and a full-program conference.



According to Klaus Dittrich, Managing Director of Messe Muenchen International, "What has always set electronica apart from other tradeshows is the scale and scope of the exhibits. I believe electronica is the only electronics tradeshow to genuinely offer the visitor the very latest developments in every sector of the industry. At no other tradeshow can visitors see such a concentration of semiconductor manufacturers, power supply companies and interconnection specialists, not to mention displays manufacturers, test and measurement companies and the leading suppliers in every other sector. In addition to this, we have special areas devoted to emerging technologies and key applications."



electronica 2006 will have key application areas in automotive innovation, wireless communications, embedded systems and micro- or nanotechnology. These specialist areas will combine exhibits alongside a platform for speaker presentations to provide visitors with a clear insight into the latest developments in their chosen area of interest.



In addition to the Automotive Technology exhibition within electronica, the electronica automotive conference, held on November 13 to 15, will be co-located at the International Congress Center Munich ICM. Car manufacturers, their suppliers and component manufacturers from international companies will present the latest developments in automotive electronics as well as their visions.

In conjunction with the Wireless Communications User Forum (hall A4) at electronica, The Wireless Conference will be held November 15 and 16. It will focus on all technical aspects of current and future wireless technologies -- primarily for industrial use -- and will also offer an insight into today's applications, security questions, certification and approval problems, test & measurement, standards and market opportunities.



The Embedded Systems exhibition has been expanded for this year's electronica. Exhibitors will be placing particular emphasis on the presentation of their versatile software solutions in hall A6. Other exhibitors will be covering risk management, quality, reusability of hardware/software IP, and outsourcing strategies in the development process. The Embedded Systems exhibition will be held in the same hall as the Automotive Application Area -- one of the industry's largest users of embedded technology.



In addition to the Embedded Systems exhibition, the Embedded Conference Munich, will be held on November 14 and 15 in the adjacent conference center, and will offer a program aimed directly at embedded developers. The main topics are embedded software engineering, embedded test and verification, small embedded systems (8 and 16 bit) and complex embedded systems.

MicroNanoWorld in hall A2, an area for micro- or nanotechnology is new for electronica 2006. New micro- and nanotechnologies will be presented among other applications from the areas of MEMS sensors, RF-MEMS/wireless, optical MEMS, bio MEMS, NMEMS, packaging for MEMS and Microsystems. Sensor technology and servo-technology and drive elements which are closely linked to microtechnology will also be located in this hall.



The electronica 2006 Trade Show Sponsors the "System on Chip Design Award for Industrial & Automotive Applications"



To recognize the greatest achievement in system-on-chip design in the European electronics industry, electronica will be awarding the "System on Chip Design Award for Industrial & Automotive Applications" on November 15, 2006. The award, which underscores the trade show's focus on electronics applications, will be presented within the framework of the ELEKTRA 06 European Industry Awards. Entries for the award will be accepted until June 23, 2006. The presentation ceremony will be held in the Arabella Sheraton Grand Hotel in Munich, Germany.

