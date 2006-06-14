Juki Celebrates 15,000th<br>SMT Assembly Machine Sale

Juki Corporation, a provider of automated assembly products and systems, announces that it is marking the sale of its 15,000th SMT Assembly machine this week with a grand celebration in Japan.

Juki President and CEO Bob Black said, “This milestone is the result of Juki being committed to providing a combination of top quality and high reliability machines that result in the lowest cost of ownership for its customers. Juki machines are unmatched in their ability to handle production with maximum flexibility. Our strengths of high quality, reasonable pricing and outstanding service are recognized worldwide, and this most recent sale points to that.”



Juki introduced its first pick-and-place assembly machine in 1987. In 1993, Juki pioneered the first modular automated assembly line in the industry. Juki is currently producing its sixth generation modular machines and will introduce its next generation modular family, the KE2070 and KE2080 later this year.