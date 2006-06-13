Panasonic Enns

Panasonic in Austria on fire<br>- AT&S production to be affected

A major fire broke out last night at Panasonic Electric Works Electronic Materials Europe in Enns, Austria. The plant produces Copper Clad Laminates (CCL) & Prepregs for Multilayer. AT&S in Leoben Hinterberg, which is a major customer at the plant, will be affected by the fire.

The fire seized the entire plant over five floors. The flames were under control on Tuesday morning. What has caused the fire is still unknown. The damage to the manufacturing plant is estimated to approximately 3 millions euros, in addition comes the costs of the loss of production.



It is at present not yet possible to quantify the effects of the fire at Panasonic on AT&S's printed circuit board production in Leoben Hinterberg. Panasonic operates another PCB laminate plant in Pisticci Scalo, Italy where the same products are manufactured. Panasonic is currently looking in to the possibilities of shifting the production for AT&S to that plant. In addition to that AT&S is evaluating to use also other suppliers.



They are a few tanks filled with chemicals adjacent to the plant. If the fire would have reached those tanks, big explosions had occurred.