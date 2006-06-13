New UK WEEE date suggested

The British Department of Trade and Industry has suggested that the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment regulations will be implemented from January 1 2007, with full implementation on July 1 2007.

The department has also said that it would like to begin drafting regulations and guidance, which will be consulted on in the third period of 2006, while local authorities will no longer need to bear the costs of treating WEEE from April 2007.

