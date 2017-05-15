© Saline Lectronics

Saline Lectronics invests in Nikon X-ray system

Nikon Metrology has recently provided a flat-panel based X-ray inspection system, XT V 160 to Michigan-based Saline Lectronics.

Traditionally the company relied on manual visual inspection, or 2D X-ray systems, to determine whether or not a connection was acceptable, however due to electronic devices getting smaller and more complex, the problem of inspection to ensure the product is fault free is complex, and these techniques were simply not providing the best inspection method. To stop the subjectivity of measuring accurate connections in leadless components, Saline Lectronics invested in a Nikon XT V 160 with a Varian 1313Dx flat panel detector and X.Tract technology.



“Our old machine was simply an X-ray,” commented Scott Sober, VP of Operations and Manufacturing at Saline Lectronics. “The Nikon XT is a proper inspection tool. With it, I will definitively know that my manufacturing process is providing excellent results for all bottom-terminated components.”



Jason Sciberras, Saline Lectronics Manufacturing Manager said: “We chose the Nikon system because of the X.Tract software. The laminography technology gives us an unprecedented, magnified view of any ball underneath a BGA. Even if the BGA has 2'000 balls, I can examine each one individually from any angle. This technology will completely revolutionize how we measure appropriate connections.”



Mario Sciberras, Saline Lectronics President and CEO concluded: “As a future-thinking organisation, we are always investing in the appropriate tools and resources to provide our customers with unparalleled quality. This Nikon X-ray system will better ensure quality for highly-complex circuit board assemblies with leadless components.”