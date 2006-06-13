National Semiconductor expands in Scotland

National Semiconductor is to create almost 200 new jobs as part of a £25million blueprint to grow chip production and design at its plant in Greenock, Scotland.

National Semiconductor plans to expand it's analogue chip production facility by 30%. The first 160 employees will be employed in the coming weeks. The jobs boost will increase the firm's existing workforce by a third. National Semiconductor already employs 500 staff at the plant.

