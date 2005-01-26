Flextronics to axe 900 in Hungary

Flextronics plans to lay off 900 employees in Zalaegerszeg, Hungary due to falling demand for its assembling services.

The layoffs will affect mostly assembly line workers. Flextronics has had falling demand for some of its products produced in Zalaegerszeg following the Christmas season. Flextronics has about 10,000 employees in Hungary in four locations.