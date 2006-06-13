Adaptsys represent BP Micro in Eastern Europe

BP Microsystems, a supplier of device programming systems worldwide, announces that Adaptsys Hungary Kft., a subsidiary of the Adaptsys Group, has been chosen to represent its equipment throughout Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic.

The move into these key Eastern European countries strengthens the existing relationship between the companies, and brings the number of European countries in which Adaptsys is the exclusive distributor for BP Microsystems to six. Previously Adaptsys had exclusive agreements with BP Microsystems in the United Kingdom, Ireland and France.



Tim Nolte, director of global business development for BP Microsystems, explained, “The growth of manufacturing in Eastern Europe is amazing, and Adaptsys is the ideal partner to help us take advantage of this. We have a long track record of successfully working with Adaptsys. Their technical expertise and local presence in Eastern Europe ensure our customers will receive the best possible service, and our exclusive agreement demonstrates our confidence in Adaptsys.”



“The growth and increasing sophistication of manufacturing across Eastern Europe has driven a tremendous demand for high-performance programmers,” said James Cawkell, product manager of Adaptsys. “BP Microsystems offers an unmatched range of products that optimise programming processes for both high-volume and flexible high-mix lines.”