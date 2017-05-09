© manz Electronics Production | May 09, 2017
Manz completes sale of Manz CIGS Technology GmbH
Manz' Chinese partners in the NICE PV Research Ltd. joint venture have paid the purchase price of EUR 50 million for Manz CIGS Technology GmbH.
Up to April of this year Manz CIGS Technology GmbH operated as an independent research company in the field of CIGS thin-film solar technology within Manz AG. One of the measures decided upon last November by Manz and its Chinese partners Shanghai Electric Group and Shenhua Group as part of a strategic cooperation deal was the setting up of a joint research company.
The agreement specified that Manz's research company would be incorporated into the new company. The corresponding contracts were signed by the participating partners in January this year. The agreement also included orders totaling EUR 263 million placed at Manz AG.
The transaction was subject to the approval of the Chinese authorities which was granted in the middle of April.
Since all closing conditions have thus been fulfilled, Manz CIGS Technology GmbH was incorporated into the newly created company, NICE PV Research Ltd. In return, Shanghai Electric and Shenhua undertook to pay a purchase price of EUR 50 million, which Manz AG has now received.
The setting up of the new joint venture lays the foundation for a unique research company as the world's leading research institution in the field of CIGS thin-film technology. NICE PV Research started its research operations as planned in April. The finalizing of this transaction means that Manz will shortly start to work on the major orders that have been placed with it. The agreed downpayment of EUR 79 million is expected to be made in May.
The agreement specified that Manz's research company would be incorporated into the new company. The corresponding contracts were signed by the participating partners in January this year. The agreement also included orders totaling EUR 263 million placed at Manz AG.
The transaction was subject to the approval of the Chinese authorities which was granted in the middle of April.
Since all closing conditions have thus been fulfilled, Manz CIGS Technology GmbH was incorporated into the newly created company, NICE PV Research Ltd. In return, Shanghai Electric and Shenhua undertook to pay a purchase price of EUR 50 million, which Manz AG has now received.
The setting up of the new joint venture lays the foundation for a unique research company as the world's leading research institution in the field of CIGS thin-film technology. NICE PV Research started its research operations as planned in April. The finalizing of this transaction means that Manz will shortly start to work on the major orders that have been placed with it. The agreed downpayment of EUR 79 million is expected to be made in May.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments