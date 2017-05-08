© gould (illustration purpose only)

Copper foil shortage affects PCB industry

After a year of uncertainty, the global copper foil shortage is beginning to take affect for the PCB industry, comments Ventec.

Copper foil is used as the main conductor in PCB laminate, however it is also a key material used in batteries, in particular car batteries for which there is particularly high global demand. With predicted triple-figure growth rates, it is no surprise that available copper stock is being prioritized for these lucrative products. And copper mines are struggling to keep up with the growing demand. The result? A global shortage of material and a serious situation that forces change.



Mark Goodwin, Ventec's COO EMEA & USA, says: "Our market assessment is that the copper foil shortage has resulted in approximately 2.8M sheets per month CCL global material shortage. This is approximately 2x the total rigid demand of USA and Europe combined. We expect the situation to last at least until the middle/end of 2018. Now is the time to work closely with your material supplier to secure your supply, and to pass on the inevitable increases in cost in your finished board prices."