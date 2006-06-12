Microsoft selects Qimonda for Xbox 360

Qimonda AG, a supplier of memory products, announced that it was selected by Microsoft as a preferred, comprehensive supplier of graphics RAM for the Xbox 360™ video game and entertainment console from Microsoft.

Qimonda will supply a significant share of 512Mbit GDDR3 RAM for the Xbox 360 to Microsoft.



"Leading edge graphics memory is essential to realize life like video images from the Xbox 360," said Todd Holmdahl, Vice President of Gaming and Xbox Platform Group at Microsoft.



"Qimonda's capabilities to design and deliver highly advanced graphics memory products in large volumes were decisive factors in our selection of Qimonda as a strategic and comprehensive partner for the Xbox 360."



"We are very proud to be selected by Microsoft and to successfully qualify our high-end GDDR3 graphics RAM for the Xbox 360 game console," said Thomas Seifert, member of the management board of Qimonda. "This is a major milestone reflecting the success of an important part of our product diversification strategy and continuously growing our share in the graphics memory market. We are fully committed to providing leading edge graphics memory solutions to meet the high-performance requirements of gaming applications and give our customers a competitive edge."