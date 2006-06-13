Pickering Introduces Versatile<br>Configuration PXI Relay Module

Pickering Interfaces is continuing to expand its line of high-density PXI switching products with the introduction

of the 40-139 Versatile 2Amp Relay Card.

The 40-139 is a standard catalog switch module which can be ordered with up to 80 relays in a choice of several thousand combinations of SPST, SPDT, DPST and DPDT configurations. The 40-139 series can be used in any PXI chassis and is also fully supported by Pickering's recently introduced 60-100 LXI chassis, which allows Ethernet control.



The 40-139 Relay Series is suitable for high density applications requiring medium power switching, up to 220V dc, 250Vac, 60 W and 2 Amps. This 1 slot module can often be used to replace up to 4 slots of more expensive lower density PXI relay switch cards, thus simplifying test system cabling and integration plus allowing use of lower cost PXI chassis' which have fewer slots.



To achieve this unique flexibility, the 40-139 Mixed Relay Configuration uses pluggable daughtercards and easy to maintain through hole relays. Customer access is via a robust high density front panel connector. Reduced cost partially populated versions are also available.



Commenting on the 40-139 release Shaun Fuller, Pickering's Switch Product Manager said "The versatility of mixed relay configuration options along with the high density & medium power switching capabilities will naturally make the 40-139 an attractive solution in many applications. For certain requirements, the 40-139 will provide an opportunity to offer a switching system on a card".



The 40-139 series illustrates Pickering's commitment to versatile configuration switch modules which very closely mesh with Functional Test customers exact switching requirements and optimal use of PXI slot space.