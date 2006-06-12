Electronics Production | June 12, 2006
Prevas helps DIAB with Traceability
DIAB is a world-leader within manufacture of plastics for wind power, aerospace and transport.
Prevas has been commissioned to modernise and rationalise DIAB's production systems by introducing a new production system.
DIAB is a world leader in the manufacture of lightweight, durable plastic cores for sandwich constructions with customers all over the world, primarily in the wind power, transport and aerospace industries. DIAB has commissioned Prevas to develop a new IT solution for process control, traceability and follow-up for its plant in Laholm, Sweden. The new production system is to be jointly developed by Prevas and Wonderware, a leading developer of intelligent software platforms for industrial automation.
"We were looking for a system integrator able to meet our criteria for quality and a long-term business relationship with an advanced, open and scaleable IT-platform. With Prevas as integrator and Wonderware as platform provider, we have found an excellent total solution", says Stefan Petersson, MD of DIAB AB, and adds "Investment is a precondition for our continued rationalisation and expansion".
"Prevas' accumulated expertise within automation, logistics and traceability, coupled with Wonderware's software platform enables us to create intelligent, cost-effective IT solutions which support our customers' progress in a global competitive environment", says Anders Englund, MD of Prevas.
"Globalisation with outsourcing and competition from various countries is forcing many manufacturers to produce faster, cheaper and with greater flexibility. This requires that information exchange between management and factory floor is achieved in real time, and not just once a day", says Christopher Ashworth, head of Wonderware Scandinavia. "We see a lot of potential on the Swedish market, and have therefore established a close partnership with Prevas, one of Sweden's leading system integrators", concludes Ashworth.
Prevas' industrial systems improve customer profitability using IT solutions and services within automation, logistics and traceability. Prevas' project methods and industry expertise ensure faster deliveries which contribute to increased productivity, better quality and streamlined materials flow.
