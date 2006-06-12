Adeon appoints Christopher Associates in North America

Adeon Technologies BV, specialists in software solutions for global electronics OEMs and manufacturers, has announced the appointment of a new North American distributor, Christopher Associates.

The agreement extends Adeon's global coverage and allows the North American electronics industry to benefit from its new CXInsight e_collaboration and dynamic PDM software, enjoy improved accessibility and fast response times due to Christopher Associates US sales and support network.



“Companies across the world are faced with increasing competition, North America is no exception,” said Matthew Holzmann, president Christopher Associates. “the CXInsight product will help our customers meet these challenges and increase their efficiency, productivity and quality. Specifically tailored to the electronics industry and perfect for many of our customers, CXInsight enables designers and manufacturers to communicate across the web and work concurrently on managing change to project content – safely, easily and in a totally secure environment.”



“CXInsight e_collaboration software offers tremendous advantages in tracking and documenting the manufacturing process from suppliers, distributors, CEM' and other supply chain participants. Data management includes project flow, controlled release to production, engineering change orders (ECO'), issue resolution and event logging needed for full traceability and PLM. The 128 bit encrypted SSL security ensures data integrity and safety, while full traceability of all events is assured by an easy to use interface and extended report functions,” added Matthew Holzmann.



Commenting on the distribution agreement, Jan Keijzer, managing director at Adeon said, “Christopher Associates is an ideal partner for our CXInsight software. They are leaders in their field and have in depth knowledge in the electronics market, necessary to compete in such demanding environments. The expertise of their technical staff is second to none, ensuring customers receive the highest quality support when required.”



The CXInsight e_collaboration software is a simple yet comprehensive internet friendly engineering tool for OEMs and manufacturing and assembly industries. Version 5.0, the latest release, delivers a unique and powerful project content management system that allows internal and external collaboration between project members across OEM and manufacturing sites. It provides powerful functionality for flexible server-to-server connectivity across the electronics supply chain, based upon a peer-to-peer structure under a 128 bit encrypted two-phase commit protocoll.



Christopher Associates was founded in 1978 as a distributor of high technology manufacturing equipment and processes for the electronics interconnect manufacturing industry. With an extensive sales network comprising 25 organizations across North America, targeting the printed circuit manufacturing market and the printed circuit assembly markets, Christopher Associates boasts a blue chip customer base including Jabil, Lockheed Martin, mrisx Corporation, Motorola, Sanmina-SCI Corporation and Solectron.



CXInsight for Electronics is a robust, product-oriented content management and e-collaboration toolset for use in electronics design, NPI and production environments that require the management of structured and unstructured content.