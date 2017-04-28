© Magellan

Magellan partners with Samsung on ELDs

Magellan has partnered with Samsung Electronics America on commercial-grade truck navigation and Electronic Logging Devices (ELD), able to track hours of service for trucks.

With this agreement, Samsung mobile devices are now a part of Magellan’s fleet management solutions portfolio. The solution is aimed at the North American trucking industry, since the US government has required that all truck drivers track their hours of service logs using an ELD by December 2017.



“Helping the trucking industry be compliant with ELD standards by the end of the year is critical and Samsung is committed to bringing these solutions forward,” said Kevin Gilroy, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Samsung Electronics America. “The Magellan HOS Compliance solution is a powerful, comprehensive product that brings the best of fleet navigation software to the market. We are excited to be working in close alignment with Magellan for this program.”



“Samsung’s commercial tablets with Magellan Fleet Navigation are an excellent value for fleets and drivers,” said Mark Perini, Magellan’s Vice President of Automotive Business. “We’ve been working diligently with the Samsung team to ensure a compliance-critical solution, and we believe our Hours of Service capability is the best in the market.”