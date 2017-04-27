© Kuka

Kuka wins major automotive contract

The Systems division of robotics company Kuka has won a major new contract from a European premium automobile manufacturer of about EUR 90 million.

"We are very proud that a major premium European automotive manufacturer has made a substantial investment in cutting-edge technology from Augsburg", comments Dr. Till Reuter, CEO Kuka Aktiengesellschaft.



The project involves the engineering, development and construction of a complete new body-in-white production line, including conveyor systems for the manufacture of different vehicle models in the premium segment. The Kuka Pulse transport system – developed by Kuka North America – will be used for the first time in Europe.



The start of installation is planned for May 2017.