Electronics Production | January 26, 2005
Ericsson to deliver UMTS network in Hungary
Ericsson and T-Mobile Hungary, the largest mobile operator in the country, has signed a contract to build a 3G (UMTS) network in Hungary. T-Mobile will be able to offer its subscribers advanced multimedia 3G services.
Ericsson has been selected by T-Mobile Hungary, the leading operator in Hungary who recently have been awarded a 3G license, to roll out its 3G network. In accordance with the agreement, Ericsson will supply radio access network and core network systems, including related network roll out services. Ericsson is the sole supplier of T-Mobile Hungary's 3G network.
"T-Mobile attaches utmost importance to delivering UMTS services of excellent quality to its customers based on the co-operation between the two companies, while subscriber demands will be a key priority in the course of development," said András Sugár, CEO of T-Mobile Hungary. "T-Mobile's more than 4 million customers can already satisfy their individual requirements by choosing GSM, GPRS or EDGE services. "As part of the development, T-Mobile has been offering EDGE in almost the whole area of Budapest since December, 2004," said András Sugár.
"As the global market leader in 3G and 2G mobile systems Ericsson will support T-Mobile Hungary with the latest technology for their new UMTS network," said Staffan Pehrson, President of Ericsson Hungary. "Ericsson is honored to have been selected as business partner and supplier by T-Mobile".
T-mobile and Ericsson signed a letter of intent already in December 2004, to build T-mobile's UMTS network in Hungary.
