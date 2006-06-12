HP opens support centre in Bulgaria

Computer manufacturer Hewlett Packard Co. has open a global centre in Sofia, Bulgaria. The centre will provide support such as help desks to clients in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Around 1,000 Bulgarian specialist will be working sat the centre. They will cover services including data base management.



HP has already a Bulgarian office dealing with sales and services. The contact centre will move into a built-to-suit 10,000 square meter building in October local media reports.

