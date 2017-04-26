© begemot 30 dreamstime.com Analysis | April 26, 2017
Global ADAS market to surpass 302 million units annually in 2022
Global automotive applications of advanced driver assist systems (ADAS) will surpass 302 million units annually in 2022, according to new analysis from business information provider IHS Markit.
In its latest ADAS Applications and Sensors Report, IHS Markit forecasts that global ADAS growth will be led in part by new introductions of automated autopilot, driver monitoring systems and side and rear mirror cameras, each aimed at making the driving activity safer, more convenient or more efficient. This growth is enabled by advances in sensor technologies including radar, camera and lidar sensors that will number more than 232 million units annually in 2022, the report says. Combined, implementation of these technologies will enable higher levels of automated driving on a global scale.
“Many OEMs have started offering partially automated systems that execute accelerating, braking and steering together,” said Aaron Dale, senior automotive analyst at IHS Markit and the report’s author. “These systems combine multiple sensors and multiple single-function ADAS features to allow the vehicle to drive, albeit under driver supervision. While some of these individual technologies are well-established, combining functions and sensors requires higher levels of integration as well as substantial computing power.”
Current systems manage the driving task at low speeds as well as high and can complete lane changes with driver input. Future systems may use artificial intelligence to navigate more complex driving environments on their own. This functionality extends the integration of forward-sensing systems such as adaptive cruise control (ACC), lane keeping assist (LKA) and traffic sign recognition (TSR) by integrating blind spot information (BSI) and rear-sensing to provide complete 360-degree awareness.
Automated driving systems today have guided the industry into level 2 of the Society of Automotive Engineers definitions where constant driver supervision is required. The first level 3 capable systems are just around the corner, which will remove the need for constant driver supervision in certain circumstances, such as in traffic jams or on well-maintained stretches of highway. Europe and North America will see the first deployments of L3 technology, but consumer acceptance remains a key question on the path to widespread adoption.
Side and rear mirror cameras offer another opportunity for growth, IHS Markit says. While the technology for such systems readily exists and automakers have an appetite to deploy such systems, regulation has hindered widespread adoption. Japan was first to revise regulations in 2016 citing advances in camera quality, and other markets are expected to follow in the years to come in order to improve blind spot visibility, vehicle aerodynamics and provide additional driver support through the use of machine vision. As cameras add to the complexity and cost of vehicles, uptake is expected to be limited to well-equipped flagship models over the short term, with wider deployment in smaller cars likely in Japan especially.
Driver monitoring systems are intended to address driver distraction, fatigue and cognitive load that may negatively affect driver awareness or ability to react in a timely manner. Most systems today reference a multitude of sensors and measurements throughout the vehicle to infer driver fatigue or distraction, but the arrival of more advanced L3 driving systems has highlighted the need to understand the driver’s state more directly. This method of direct driver observation, using an interior camera sensor to observe eye movement and gaze direction, will allow the vehicle to effectively manage and ensure a safe transition between self-driving and driver-controlled operation.
Sensors continue to be the primary enabler of these new safety and convenience features, and radar and camera maintain a strong position in the market throughout the forecast as capable incumbent sensing technologies. Advances in machine vision and machine learning give camera sensors unique utility, while new applications for 77 GHz radar are providing automakers with higher resolution awareness in the short to mid-range distances around the vehicle. A new generation of lidar sensors will offer useful complementary and redundant coverage as more highly automated driving systems come to market.
“Many OEMs have started offering partially automated systems that execute accelerating, braking and steering together,” said Aaron Dale, senior automotive analyst at IHS Markit and the report’s author. “These systems combine multiple sensors and multiple single-function ADAS features to allow the vehicle to drive, albeit under driver supervision. While some of these individual technologies are well-established, combining functions and sensors requires higher levels of integration as well as substantial computing power.”
Current systems manage the driving task at low speeds as well as high and can complete lane changes with driver input. Future systems may use artificial intelligence to navigate more complex driving environments on their own. This functionality extends the integration of forward-sensing systems such as adaptive cruise control (ACC), lane keeping assist (LKA) and traffic sign recognition (TSR) by integrating blind spot information (BSI) and rear-sensing to provide complete 360-degree awareness.
Automated driving systems today have guided the industry into level 2 of the Society of Automotive Engineers definitions where constant driver supervision is required. The first level 3 capable systems are just around the corner, which will remove the need for constant driver supervision in certain circumstances, such as in traffic jams or on well-maintained stretches of highway. Europe and North America will see the first deployments of L3 technology, but consumer acceptance remains a key question on the path to widespread adoption.
Side and rear mirror cameras offer another opportunity for growth, IHS Markit says. While the technology for such systems readily exists and automakers have an appetite to deploy such systems, regulation has hindered widespread adoption. Japan was first to revise regulations in 2016 citing advances in camera quality, and other markets are expected to follow in the years to come in order to improve blind spot visibility, vehicle aerodynamics and provide additional driver support through the use of machine vision. As cameras add to the complexity and cost of vehicles, uptake is expected to be limited to well-equipped flagship models over the short term, with wider deployment in smaller cars likely in Japan especially.
Driver monitoring systems are intended to address driver distraction, fatigue and cognitive load that may negatively affect driver awareness or ability to react in a timely manner. Most systems today reference a multitude of sensors and measurements throughout the vehicle to infer driver fatigue or distraction, but the arrival of more advanced L3 driving systems has highlighted the need to understand the driver’s state more directly. This method of direct driver observation, using an interior camera sensor to observe eye movement and gaze direction, will allow the vehicle to effectively manage and ensure a safe transition between self-driving and driver-controlled operation.
Sensors continue to be the primary enabler of these new safety and convenience features, and radar and camera maintain a strong position in the market throughout the forecast as capable incumbent sensing technologies. Advances in machine vision and machine learning give camera sensors unique utility, while new applications for 77 GHz radar are providing automakers with higher resolution awareness in the short to mid-range distances around the vehicle. A new generation of lidar sensors will offer useful complementary and redundant coverage as more highly automated driving systems come to market.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments