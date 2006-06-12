Invotec expands capacity

UK based PCB maker Invotec Group has continued the expansion and improvement to its Tamworth factory by a number of acquisitions and installations over the last months.

Invotec has announced the addition of 2 Klingelnberg 6 spindle drilling machines, a Kuttler hole blaster, an upgrade to the extraction system, an Orbotech Discovery AOI, a Verismart verification station, an ATG A5 test machine, a Kuttler MecEtch line, an UV curer. In July, an oven allowing in house treatment of heat sinks will also be installed.

