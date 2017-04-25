© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

MC Assembly adds conformal coating system to machine park

Florida-based EMS-provider MC Assembly has added a Fully Automated Conformal Coating System (FACCS) to its PCBA production capabilities.

Designed and manufactured by Trusted Technologies and Solutions (TTnS), the automated conformal coating system consists of three separate machines – an automated sprayer, magazine loaded cure oven and a stand-alone oven for bake-cure.



MC Assembly Chief Operating Officer Luis Ramirez says the new automated system will save time and improve efficiency: “Our customers’ applications demand high PCBA reliability in tough environments and with this new solution we will provide the level of consistency and repeatability for those applications”.



“Just like covering wood floors with urethane varnish to protect the floor from scratches, conformal coating adds acrylic- or urethane-based material to protect the electronics from the environments that they’ll be subjected to. The process is used a lot in airplanes because of changing temperatures and the need to mitigate condensation buildup from impacting the functionality of the board. The aerospace and defense industries have the most requirements calling for conformal coating, but many other industrial customers need it as well,” said Andrew Nunenkamp, Manager of Manufacturing Engineering at MC Assembly.