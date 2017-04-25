© abb (illustration purposes only)

ABB Ability and IBM Watson take on Internet of Things

ABB and IBM signed a strategic collaboration that brings together ABB Ability with IBM Watson Internet of Things cognitive capabilities.

"This powerful combination marks truly the next level of industrial technology, moving beyond current connected systems that simply gather data, to industrial operations and machines that use data to sense, analyze, optimize and take actions that drive greater uptime, speed and yield for industrial customers," said ABB CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer. "With an installed base of 70 million connected devices, 70,000 digital control systems and 6,000 enterprise software solutions, ABB is a trusted leader in the industrial space, and has a four decade long history of creating digital solutions for customers. IBM is a leader in artificial intelligence and cognitive computing. Together, IBM and ABB will create powerful solutions for customers to benefit from the Fourth Industrial Revolution."



"This important collaboration with ABB will take Watson even deeper into industrial applications -- from manufacturing, to utilities, to transportation and more," said Ginni Rometty, IBM Chairman, president and CEO. "The data generated from industrial companies' products, facilities and systems holds the promise of exponential advances in innovation, efficiency and safety. Only with Watson's broad cognitive capabilities and our platform's unique support for industries can this vast new resource be turned into value, with trust. We are eager to work in partnership with ABB on this new industrial era."