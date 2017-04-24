© speedboard

Speedboard invests in expansion

Windsor-based CEM Speedboard Assembly Services, will - following year-on-year growth - invest in the expansion of its shop floor.

Speedboard has been located in the heart of Windsor for over 30 years and the extra 3'000 sq ft of space gives the facility a total of 25'000 sq ft, providing more capacity for Final Assembly work.



Neil Owen, Speedboard’s Managing Director, comments: “We are delighted to make this investment in our factory. Our collaborative approach brings significant benefits to our customers, who experience increased speed, capacity and connectivity in their supply chain."