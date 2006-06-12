Weak PC-demand lower Foxconn revenue

Weaker demand from the PC segment lower Foxconn Electronics unconsolidated revenues for May by 7.17% to US$1.78.

However, according to DigiTimes the sum represents a rise of 29.52% compared to the same month in 2005. Foxconn's revenues for the first five months of 2006 was up 28.52% from the same period 2005.

