Jabil's COO retires

Jabil's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Bill Muir is retiring, effective December 31, 2017. He will continue to serve as COO during a transition period and then will serve as an advisor through the end of the year.

"Bill's been an extraordinary leader in helping build Jabil into the company it is today. For 25 years, Bill's dedication, integrity and commitment to our customers, shareholders and employees have been significant and we are grateful for his many contributions. We wish him all the very best as he pursues the next chapter of his career," said CEO Mark Mondello.



Muir joined Jabil in 1992 as a Quality Engineer and over the years held increasingly responsible global roles, including Regional President of Asia and Executive Vice President of Jabil's Global Manufacturing Services, before assuming his current position in 2013.



Muir said the decision to leave Jabil was a difficult personal decision but commented, "I am honored to have played a part in Jabil's global growth and the differentiated value we bring to our customers through innovative design engineering, advanced manufacturing technologies and digital supply chain expertise."