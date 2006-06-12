Live Production Event at Cyncrona

Some 40 industry experts from the Northern European Electronics Industry where gathered at a Live Production event at Machinery Equipment Distributor Cyncrona in Stockholm, Sweden last week.

Cyncrona last week introduced the latest innovation from Fuji AIM (All In one Machine) and SMT in the Nordic countries. Therefore Cyncrona held a full day seminar which included a Live Production event where attendances where given an opportunity to experience Live Printed Circuit Board Assembling.



The production line consisted of Fuji's new screen printer GPX, a surface mount line from AIM and a reflow oven from SMT. The equipment were lined up along with detailed presentations and demonstrations. An inspection area was also set up containing an X-ray machine from FocalSpot, an AOI system from Omron and a Hirox Microscope.



The Fuji AIM will now be sent to Jutron in Finland who recently ordered the machine.



Cyncrona market and sell sophisticated systems, materials and services for the design, production and testing of printed circuit boards and microelectronics. Customers include leading manufacturers in the Nordic countries. Strategic selection of subcontractors has resulted in the company being able to offer both simple and more complex high-quality systems.