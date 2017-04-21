© mycronic (illustration purposes only)

Mycronic receives a repeat multipleorder for the MY600 Jet Printer

Mycronic has received the third order for several MY600 Jet Printer systems. This is a repeat order from a customer that runs a high-volume consumer application running 24-hour production.

”Our customer has developed a new generation of products for the consumer segment where flexible circuit boards are used. Mycronic’s software driven and non-contact jet printing technology handle these applications very well. Our MY600 solution fulfills the customer’s requirement for both yield and speed,” says Clemens Jargon, VP Global Dispensing at Mycronic.



Deliveries will take place during the second half-year of 2017. he total value of the order is in the range of SEK 20-25 million (EUR 2.1 - 2.6 million).