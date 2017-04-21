© ZVEI

PCB order intake continues on a high

Sales figures reported by PCB manufacturers in the D/A/CH region followed the long-term average, but where two percent down from February 2016.

YTD, sales figures were 4.5 percent higher than those recorded for the same period of 2016, writes industry association ZVEI PCB and Electronic Systems.



The order intake in February was exceptionally high. February's order intake exceeded the high order intake of January 2017 by eleven percent. Compared to February 2017, figures were 17.5 percent higher. YTD, order intake outstripped that of the corresponding period of 2016 by around 25 percent.



As a result, the February book-to-bill ratio stood at 1.23.



Compared to January 2017, the number of employees decreased with 0.7 percent, but rose by 4.8 percent compared to February 2016.