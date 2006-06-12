SMT & Inspection | June 12, 2006
Macromelt® Provides Solution for Auto Safety System
Fueled by technology development and increased device functionality, significant advances in automotive technology are occurring at a rapid pace. Over the last several years, automotive electronics has experienced dramatic growth - between 10% and 15% per year. And, with advances in automotive safety and comfort devices, the total electronics content of modern vehicles will only continue its upward climb.
By: Michael Pierce, the electronics group of Henkel and Matt Slaughter, D&R Technology, LLC
One area that has seen dramatic improvement is passenger safety. Since the introduction of the first airbag system several years ago, the feature content, reliability and performance of passive restraint systems have been continually improved, resulting in significant injury and fatality reductions. Driven by the Federal Standard FMVSS 208 for Occupant Crash Protection, smart air bag systems are now a requirement for all vehicles produced in 2006 and beyond. These air bag systems can detect the presence and discern the size of the vehicle occupant and deploy multi-stage airbags that reduce the likelihood of occupant injury.
A key component of smart air bag systems is a belt tension sensor (BTS) device that informs the safety controller system of seat belt tension during normal use. Manufactured by D&R Technology, LLC, the sensor incorporates a printed circuit board with miniaturized surface-mount components, a coated steel structural bracket and plastic housings. Though D&R considered using traditional potting compounds and epoxies for protection of the sensor electronics, these options did not provide sufficient process speeds or device insulation.
Henkel's Macromelt® material, however delivered the solution D&R was looking for. Through collaboration with a Tier 1 automotive supplier and thanks to Macromelt's unique process capability and cure speeds, D&R Technology was able to introduce a robust new product to meet the Federal requirements three years ahead of the 2006 deadline - a timeline that is almost unheard of! This accelerated design, validation and technology introduction was, in part, made possible by the use of Henkel's patented Macromelt product, an innovative material that speeds the encapsulation process on the order of ten times faster than that of traditional potting or injection molding systems.
Macromelt is a low pressure molding solution that replaces traditional injection molding or potting. The polyamide hotmelt provides a fast and convenient packaging solution that both encapsulates the circuitry and forms the outer shell of the device, delivering a self-contained, integrated assembly. Use of Macromelt also dramatically reduces the number of process steps required by conventional potting and reduces the manufacturing time, cost and complexity of the encapsulation process. Macromelt's low viscosity is key to the success of the molding process. With an application pressure of between 20 to 500psi, the low pressure in the mold cavity does not risk damaging the sensitive electronic surface mount components. The hotmelt polyamide adhesive is able to flow around the tightest dimensions without the high levels of pressure required by traditional materials, significantly reducing stress even for highly miniaturized components.
The material's cure speed is exponentially faster than that of potting materials - a characteristic which was a critical factor in D&R's choice of Macromelt technology, as the company is producing millions of sensors per year. Plus, Macromelt not only delivers the cycle time performance the leading automotive manufacturer requires, but a robust package as well. In D&R's view, there are several benefits to this unique material, the most important of which is the overall value to the customer, both from a process/performance perspective as well as from a customer support perspective. Other key advantages are the robust structural properties that enabled the incorporation of a strain relief detail in the sensor, the excellent adhesive properties that allow superior bonding to all of the electronic materials, the incredibly short cycle time and the delivery of a highly repeatable process. In a nutshell, Macromelt had everything that D&R needed to develop, validate and introduce a new product three years ahead of the Federal requirement, enabling the production of safer vehicles for all motorists.
One area that has seen dramatic improvement is passenger safety. Since the introduction of the first airbag system several years ago, the feature content, reliability and performance of passive restraint systems have been continually improved, resulting in significant injury and fatality reductions. Driven by the Federal Standard FMVSS 208 for Occupant Crash Protection, smart air bag systems are now a requirement for all vehicles produced in 2006 and beyond. These air bag systems can detect the presence and discern the size of the vehicle occupant and deploy multi-stage airbags that reduce the likelihood of occupant injury.
A key component of smart air bag systems is a belt tension sensor (BTS) device that informs the safety controller system of seat belt tension during normal use. Manufactured by D&R Technology, LLC, the sensor incorporates a printed circuit board with miniaturized surface-mount components, a coated steel structural bracket and plastic housings. Though D&R considered using traditional potting compounds and epoxies for protection of the sensor electronics, these options did not provide sufficient process speeds or device insulation.
Henkel's Macromelt® material, however delivered the solution D&R was looking for. Through collaboration with a Tier 1 automotive supplier and thanks to Macromelt's unique process capability and cure speeds, D&R Technology was able to introduce a robust new product to meet the Federal requirements three years ahead of the 2006 deadline - a timeline that is almost unheard of! This accelerated design, validation and technology introduction was, in part, made possible by the use of Henkel's patented Macromelt product, an innovative material that speeds the encapsulation process on the order of ten times faster than that of traditional potting or injection molding systems.
Macromelt is a low pressure molding solution that replaces traditional injection molding or potting. The polyamide hotmelt provides a fast and convenient packaging solution that both encapsulates the circuitry and forms the outer shell of the device, delivering a self-contained, integrated assembly. Use of Macromelt also dramatically reduces the number of process steps required by conventional potting and reduces the manufacturing time, cost and complexity of the encapsulation process. Macromelt's low viscosity is key to the success of the molding process. With an application pressure of between 20 to 500psi, the low pressure in the mold cavity does not risk damaging the sensitive electronic surface mount components. The hotmelt polyamide adhesive is able to flow around the tightest dimensions without the high levels of pressure required by traditional materials, significantly reducing stress even for highly miniaturized components.
The material's cure speed is exponentially faster than that of potting materials - a characteristic which was a critical factor in D&R's choice of Macromelt technology, as the company is producing millions of sensors per year. Plus, Macromelt not only delivers the cycle time performance the leading automotive manufacturer requires, but a robust package as well. In D&R's view, there are several benefits to this unique material, the most important of which is the overall value to the customer, both from a process/performance perspective as well as from a customer support perspective. Other key advantages are the robust structural properties that enabled the incorporation of a strain relief detail in the sensor, the excellent adhesive properties that allow superior bonding to all of the electronic materials, the incredibly short cycle time and the delivery of a highly repeatable process. In a nutshell, Macromelt had everything that D&R needed to develop, validate and introduce a new product three years ahead of the Federal requirement, enabling the production of safer vehicles for all motorists.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments