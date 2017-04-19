© solmates

Solmates secures order from Swiss materials science institute

Solmates has received an order for two of its new SMP800 Pulsed Laser Deposition (PLD) systems from renowned materials science institute, École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL).

The two systems ordered by EPFL will share a single laser. One of the reactors will be used to deposit phase change materials for sensor and high frequency applications while the other will support PZT depositions within the MEMS sphere. The tool acquisition by EPFL was supported by European Research Council (ERC) Advanced Grant "Milli-Volt Switch Technologies for Energy Efficient Computation and Sensing" (Milli-Tech) awarded to professor Ionescu at Nanolab, EPFL.



"EPFL is one of the most renowned institutes for materials science, and ranked in the top 12 engineering schools in the world by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings" commented Solmates’ CEO Arjen Janssens. "Along with other recent installations at other European institutes including Sintef, Imec, Mesa+, this significant order from EPFL cements Solmates' position as the leading supplier of wafer based PLD technology."



"Solmates has an excellent reputation for quality, reliability and performance; they were able to customize such advanced PLD tools according to our users needs and to industrial requirements." said Ionescu, professor of nanolectronics at EPFL. "The SMP800 is the latest PLD on the market and the ease-of-use, flexibility and ability to move developed processes into production quickly were all key factors in our decision."