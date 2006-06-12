Electronics Production | June 12, 2006
VaST opens European Headquarter in France
VaST Systems Technology Corporation today announced the opening of its new European Headquarters in Grenoble, France. The company is considering locating part of its research and development team there in the future.
"VaST has been experiencing rapid growth in Europe and we are very excited about the potential we see there over the next few years, especially in France. Locating our European general manager, Jean-Marc Talbot, and the Southern European sales and support office in Grenoble was the next step to ensure that we continue a high level of customer support in Europe," commented Alain Labat, VaST CEO and president.
VaST's high-speed and cycle-accurate virtual prototyping solutions enable the design of embedded systems and system-on-chip (SoC). With VaST solutions, users can analyze and optimize their architecture, and develop software concurrently with hardware. VaST solutions cut product development costs while improving quality and accelerating time to market.
"Grenoble, with its concentration of leading technology companies such as STMicroeletronics, Philips, Freescale, Atmel and Schneider Electric, was a logical choice for VaST," said Jean-Marc Talbot, VaST general manger for Europe. "France has a long history of research in embedded systems, advanced electronics design and manufacturing as well as design tools. INRIA, TIMA and VERIMAG, to mention a few, are leading Rhône-Alpes research organizations with a global reputation in these fields. We found Grenoble to be the right place for us to conduct business. The city also offers an extremely favorable research and teaching infrastructure with opportunities to partner in providing technology to collaborative R&D programs as well as in recruiting skilled engineers." Company leaders worked with the Invest in France Agency (IFA), the French government agency for international investment, to develop an optimal plan for VaST's expansion in Europe. The agency introduced VaST to Michel Destot, mayor of Grenoble, who gave an overview of the city's thriving, internationally-renowned high-tech cluster and leading R&D facilities, both of which are a perfect fit for VaST.
"We are very pleased that VaST Systems Technology has chosen Grenoble as the office for its new general manager for Europe, Jean-Marc Talbot, and equally pleased that Grenoble will serve as the headquarters for Southern Europe sales and support. We look forward to VaST's growth and participation in Grenoble's high technology sector," commented Grenoble mayor Michel Destot.
VaST's high-speed and cycle-accurate virtual prototyping solutions enable the design of embedded systems and system-on-chip (SoC). With VaST solutions, users can analyze and optimize their architecture, and develop software concurrently with hardware. VaST solutions cut product development costs while improving quality and accelerating time to market.
"Grenoble, with its concentration of leading technology companies such as STMicroeletronics, Philips, Freescale, Atmel and Schneider Electric, was a logical choice for VaST," said Jean-Marc Talbot, VaST general manger for Europe. "France has a long history of research in embedded systems, advanced electronics design and manufacturing as well as design tools. INRIA, TIMA and VERIMAG, to mention a few, are leading Rhône-Alpes research organizations with a global reputation in these fields. We found Grenoble to be the right place for us to conduct business. The city also offers an extremely favorable research and teaching infrastructure with opportunities to partner in providing technology to collaborative R&D programs as well as in recruiting skilled engineers." Company leaders worked with the Invest in France Agency (IFA), the French government agency for international investment, to develop an optimal plan for VaST's expansion in Europe. The agency introduced VaST to Michel Destot, mayor of Grenoble, who gave an overview of the city's thriving, internationally-renowned high-tech cluster and leading R&D facilities, both of which are a perfect fit for VaST.
"We are very pleased that VaST Systems Technology has chosen Grenoble as the office for its new general manager for Europe, Jean-Marc Talbot, and equally pleased that Grenoble will serve as the headquarters for Southern Europe sales and support. We look forward to VaST's growth and participation in Grenoble's high technology sector," commented Grenoble mayor Michel Destot.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments