VaST opens European Headquarter in France

VaST Systems Technology Corporation today announced the opening of its new European Headquarters in Grenoble, France. The company is considering locating part of its research and development team there in the future.

"VaST has been experiencing rapid growth in Europe and we are very excited about the potential we see there over the next few years, especially in France. Locating our European general manager, Jean-Marc Talbot, and the Southern European sales and support office in Grenoble was the next step to ensure that we continue a high level of customer support in Europe," commented Alain Labat, VaST CEO and president.



VaST's high-speed and cycle-accurate virtual prototyping solutions enable the design of embedded systems and system-on-chip (SoC). With VaST solutions, users can analyze and optimize their architecture, and develop software concurrently with hardware. VaST solutions cut product development costs while improving quality and accelerating time to market.



"Grenoble, with its concentration of leading technology companies such as STMicroeletronics, Philips, Freescale, Atmel and Schneider Electric, was a logical choice for VaST," said Jean-Marc Talbot, VaST general manger for Europe. "France has a long history of research in embedded systems, advanced electronics design and manufacturing as well as design tools. INRIA, TIMA and VERIMAG, to mention a few, are leading Rhône-Alpes research organizations with a global reputation in these fields. We found Grenoble to be the right place for us to conduct business. The city also offers an extremely favorable research and teaching infrastructure with opportunities to partner in providing technology to collaborative R&D programs as well as in recruiting skilled engineers." Company leaders worked with the Invest in France Agency (IFA), the French government agency for international investment, to develop an optimal plan for VaST's expansion in Europe. The agency introduced VaST to Michel Destot, mayor of Grenoble, who gave an overview of the city's thriving, internationally-renowned high-tech cluster and leading R&D facilities, both of which are a perfect fit for VaST.



"We are very pleased that VaST Systems Technology has chosen Grenoble as the office for its new general manager for Europe, Jean-Marc Talbot, and equally pleased that Grenoble will serve as the headquarters for Southern Europe sales and support. We look forward to VaST's growth and participation in Grenoble's high technology sector," commented Grenoble mayor Michel Destot.

