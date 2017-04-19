© neways

Neways records higher turnover and order intake in first quarter

In the first quarter, net turnover for the EMS-provider increased fully organically by 9.5 percent on a year-on-year basis, with higher sales contributions from Semiconductor, Automotive and Defence sectors.

Sales in Industrial and Medical sectors remained stable. During the first quarter the order intake increased by 13.1 percent year-on-year. The order book stood at EUR 205.9 million, compared to EUR 177.0 million at end-March 2016 with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.10. The increase in the order intake and order book reflects continued growth, particularly in the Semiconductor and Automotive sectors. The order book is also higher compared to year-end 2016 (EUR 191.3 million).



Huub van der Vrande: “We saw a busy, good start of the year. Order intake and turnover showed healthy growth which was partly driven by increased early stage involvement in development and co-engineering of electronic components and control systems. This reflects our improved recognition as trusted partner and one-stop-provider for product life cycle management for OEMs and demonstrates the added value, flexibility and cost-effective solutions we offer our customers."



"In the quarter, we also continued the roll out of our group-wide improvement programme ‘Up to the next level’ which has resulted in further improvements of operational processes and efficiency gains. These improvements were offset by higher staff costs, due to the increase in engineering activities and related team expansion as well as high utilization of our production staff flex pool. We will monitor these developments and the effects they have on the business closely. For the full year 2017, we reiterate our outlook and expect to record a higher net turnover and operating result compared to 2016.”