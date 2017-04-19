© NASA Johnson Electronics Production | April 19, 2017
Cygnus spacecraft en route for the ISS
Pressurized cargo module from Thales Alenia Space carries over 2'000 kilograms (4'410 pounds ) of scientific experiments.
The latest Cygnus resupply spacecraft, named in honor of John Glenn, one of NASA's seven original astronauts, has been successfully launched by an Atlas rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and is headed to the International Space Station (ISS). The Cygnus spacecraft comprises two modules: Orbital ATK’s Service Module and the Pressurized Cargo Module (PCM), developed and built by Thales Alenia Space, a joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%).
This is Orbital ATK’s seventh commercial resupply mission to the ISS. The PCM carries over 3'300 kilograms (7'275 pounds) of cargo, including supplies for the crew, spare parts and equipment for scientific experiments, spanning astronomy, biology, crystal growth, technology development and other fields. In addition, the spacecraft is carrying an advanced plant habitat designed to help researchers better understand how plants grow in space.
Once the Cygnus spacecraft reaches the International Space Station, it will be captured by the robotic arm and docked to the Nadir port of Node 1. After the Cygnus spacecraft completes its mission, it will be loaded with waste (which can weigh as much as the original cargo), detached from the station, and sent back through the Earth’s atmosphere, safely burning up in the process. But even the re-entry will offer an opportunity for further research: the third Spacecraft Fire Experiment, or Saffire III, will provide a unique environment for studying fires in microgravity.
Thales Alenia Space has supplied Cygnus cargo modules to Orbital ATK since the start of the program. The first contract in 2009 covered the delivery of nine modules, while a second contract in 2016 provided for the construction of nine more. Seven PCMs have been launched to date, four in the original version and three in the enhanced version. Built by Thales Alenia Space’s Turin plant using a new friction welding system, the new modules feature a lighter and more efficient design that increases payload weight and volume, while also accommodating irregularly shaped containers. Thales Alenia Space will deliver two new modules in 2017.
This is Orbital ATK’s seventh commercial resupply mission to the ISS. The PCM carries over 3'300 kilograms (7'275 pounds) of cargo, including supplies for the crew, spare parts and equipment for scientific experiments, spanning astronomy, biology, crystal growth, technology development and other fields. In addition, the spacecraft is carrying an advanced plant habitat designed to help researchers better understand how plants grow in space.
Once the Cygnus spacecraft reaches the International Space Station, it will be captured by the robotic arm and docked to the Nadir port of Node 1. After the Cygnus spacecraft completes its mission, it will be loaded with waste (which can weigh as much as the original cargo), detached from the station, and sent back through the Earth’s atmosphere, safely burning up in the process. But even the re-entry will offer an opportunity for further research: the third Spacecraft Fire Experiment, or Saffire III, will provide a unique environment for studying fires in microgravity.
Thales Alenia Space has supplied Cygnus cargo modules to Orbital ATK since the start of the program. The first contract in 2009 covered the delivery of nine modules, while a second contract in 2016 provided for the construction of nine more. Seven PCMs have been launched to date, four in the original version and three in the enhanced version. Built by Thales Alenia Space’s Turin plant using a new friction welding system, the new modules feature a lighter and more efficient design that increases payload weight and volume, while also accommodating irregularly shaped containers. Thales Alenia Space will deliver two new modules in 2017.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments