© benchmark Electronics Production | April 19, 2017
Benchmark relocates to Arizona
US-based EMS-provider Benchmark Electronics will relocate its corporate headquarters from Angleton, Texas to Arizona.
“We are delighted to have selected the state of Arizona for the relocation of our headquarters,” said Paul J. Tufano, President and CEO of Benchmark Electronics.“The move to Arizona helps position the future growth of Benchmark by allowing us to consolidate our corporate headquarters staff in a single location, expand our engineering capability through a partnership with Arizona State University, position us closer to our growing aerospace and defense customers, and serve as a foundation to expand our existing precision technology business.”
The move, expected to begin in May of 2017, is anticipated to create more than 500 projected Arizona-based jobs over the next five years. Benchmark has not selected a location for the headquarters operation, but is considering multiple sites in the greater Phoenix area. An announcement of the exact location of the new Benchmark headquarters is expected in May.
“I am proud to welcome Benchmark as the latest in a growing trend of industry-leading companies relocating corporate headquarters to Arizona,” said Governor Ducey. “Benchmark’s selection of Arizona emphasizes our state’s leadership position in the technology sector. I am confident that Benchmark will find Arizona is the ideal platform for growth and success, and I thank them for their significant investment in our state.”
“Benchmark’s selection of Arizona for its corporate headquarters relocation demonstrates that Arizona continues to provide the winning combination of skilled talent, a pro-business climate and quality of life that decision-makers are seeking,” said Sandra Watson, Arizona Commerce Authority President and CEO. “We are thrilled to welcome Benchmark to Arizona, and we look forward to supporting their continued success.”
